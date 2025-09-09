In a shocking discovery that has gripped the Gobardanga area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the body of Mithu Dutta, a 43-year-old woman, was found concealed under a bed in her residence. The grim discovery was made on a Tuesday morning when Mithu's sons, who lived with her, detected a strong odor emanating from the bed in their mother's room.

Upon investigation, they discovered their mother's body wrapped in a blanket, hidden beneath the bed. The local police were immediately notified, and officers from the Gobardanga police station arrived at the scene to recover the body.

Mithu Dutta's body bore injury marks on the head, indicating a violent end. Her face had been smashed with a heavy object, leading investigators to suspect foul play. The police have launched an investigation into the murder, focusing on those closest to her, including her two sons and her brother-in-law, who had been living with the family for several years. The police are working on the theory that someone close to Mithu might be responsible for her death, as there were no signs of forced entry into the house.

Mithu's life had been marked by tragedy even before her untimely death. Her husband disappeared mysteriously about a decade ago, leaving her to raise their two sons alone. A few years after her husband's disappearance, Mithu's brother-in-law moved in with the family, having left his own wife and children. This unusual living arrangement has now come under scrutiny as investigators try to piece together the events leading up to Mithu's murder.

The police are questioning Mithu's sons and brother-in-law to gather more information about the family's relationships and any potential motives for the murder. A senior officer from the North 24 Parganas district police stated, "The body was wrapped in a blanket and kept under the bed. The head was smashed. We have sent the body for a post-mortem. Once we receive the report, the cause of death will be ascertained. Investigation is on. We are questioning her sons and brother-in-law."

The investigation is still in its early stages, and the police are not ruling out any possibilities. They are exploring various angles, including the possibility of a family dispute or financial issues that might have led to the murder. The police officer added, "We are not ruling out any possibilities. However, someone close to her could be behind the murder."

Related