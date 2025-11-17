Bengal Guv summons Kolkata Police, CRPF at Raj Bhavan for search operations amid Trinamool MP's allegations

West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose had summoned the bomb squad of the Kolkata Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for thorough and joint search operations within the premises of Raj Bhavan in Central Kolkata amid the recent allegations by a Trinamool Congress four-time Lok Sabha member that arms and ammunition were being distributed from Governor House premises to BJP-backed goons.

It has also been decided that the joint search and combing operations by the city police will also be telecast live by the office of the Governor.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Governor on Monday afternoon, the "Honourable Governor is cutting short his ongoing outstation tour and returning to Kolkata" later in the day.

"On the instructions of Honourable Governor, a Joint Combing Operation will be carried out for the entire Raj Bhavan building and its precincts. The Joint Combing Operation will be led by Honourable Governor himself and will be conducted by the following: Kolkata Police, Raj Bhavan Police outpost, CRPF Bomb Squad and Dog Squad," the statement issued by the office of the Governor read.

As per the statement, the disaster management and civil defence departments will also participate in the joint search and combing operations.

"The entire combing operation will be LIVE. Members of the media and civil society will also be present throughout the combing operation," the statement from the Governor's House read.

Earlier, the Office of the Governor had also directed the Kolkata Police to start an investigation into the allegations made by Kalyan Banerjee by registering a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

The Governor's office had also cautioned the city police authorities that action under the Governor's powers would be taken in case of non-compliance with the order to initiate an investigation into the matter by registering an FIR.

On Saturday, while interacting with the media persons, Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the Raj Bhavan was giving shelter to "criminals" of the BJP.

The Trinamool MP claimed that the "Governor should first stop giving shelter to criminals and distributing arms and ammunition to them to kill Trinamool Congress workers."

"As long as an incompetent Governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant Governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal," Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)