A convoy of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other party leaders was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, November 12.

As per reports, protesters raised black flags and 'go back' slogans. The vehicle in which Kalchini MLA Wilson Champamari was travelling, suffered damages in the attack. It remains unclear who is behind the attack on the Bengal BJP president's convoy.

The alleged attack comes a few days after Dilip Ghosh warned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre in West Bengal saying if they do not mend their ways, they will have to either visit a hospital or a crematorium.

(Details awaited)