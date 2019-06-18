There might be tension on the field, there could be animosity between players and fierce competition, but when off the field, there is a humorous side to all the players. In the ongoing World Cup, the matches have been keenly contested, players not willing to cede even an inch, but after the match gets over, there also has been a great show of sportsmanship.

In one such Tweet, England all-rounder Ben Stokes quirkily suggested that he might delete his Twitter account soon and even cast the blame on Indian captain Virat Kohli. Stokes, who does have a dry sense of humour, clearly was referring the cuss word used very often by Virat Kohli when on the field celebrating or giving players send-offs. And, as expected, the tweet went viral and social media absolutely lapped it up.

The funny side of Ben Stokes

"I may delete Twitter just so I don't have to see another tweet reading "He's saying Ben Stokes" (when he's clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times," Stokes wrote on Twitter.

India smashed Pakistan in a rather one-sided contest in Manchester and this could be the match where Kohli used the aforementioned a million times which prompted Stokes to go ahead and post this tweet.

Getty images

The Indian skipper was at his flamboyant best with the bat as he played a brilliant knock of 77 runs off 65 balls which had seven boundaries as he along with Rohit Sharma (140 off 113 deliveries) and KL Rahul (57 off 78 balls) powered India to a strong total of 336/5 in 50 overs. Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he accounted for three wickets in his spell.

Kohli has been receiving rave reviews for his on-field conduct in the ongoing World Cup. In the match against Australia, the skipper was seen asking the Indian crowd to stop booing Steve Smith. He even prompted them to applaud the former Australian captain, a gesture which was appreciated everywhere.

"Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn't want them to set a bad example, to be honest because he didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion," Kohli said. "He's just playing cricket. He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn't like it, either.