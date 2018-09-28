After Justice League and Suicide Squad, Warners Bros. is getting serious for future DC movies. Moviegoers are finally going to see Joaquin Phoenix portraying Joker in Todd Phillips' most-awaited movie and now, Matt Reeves' The Batman movie's final draft is almost ready. At the same time, Ben Affleck reportedly met with Warner Bros. and it made many to believe that he is still connected to the project in some capacity.

Ben Affleck became synonym with Batman after starring in multiple projects under DC movies. However, as of late, the Argo movie star had been getting treatment at a rehab centre in Malibu. His admission to the rehab made many to believe that his future as Batman is officially over. Prior to his treatment at a rehab, he was attached to write, direct, and star in The Batman movie project.

Apparently, everyone from the studio loved Matt Reeves' Batman's script and now he is tweaking it to make it perfect. If things work out accordingly, then the movie will be undergoing into production stage by the next summer.

In addition to this, Ben Affleck may be linked with the project as well.

As per a new report by TMZ, Ben Affleck reportedly took a break from his ongoing rehab treatment to attend a meeting at the Warner Bros. office. The actor was spotted with a script in his hand. As of now, what film that script was is a mystery but there are many who are hoping to see him reprising the role of the caped crusader in the next DC movie.

What makes Ben Affleck's meeting more interesting is how it happened a day after it was reported that Warner Bros. really enjoyed Matt Reeves' The Batman script.

LIL BATMAN UPDATE: The studio loves Matt Reeves' first draft of his BATMAN script, he is currently doing revisions & the film is being eyed for a hopeful summer 2019 production start. Of note, the current DC regime is committed to getting this take on the Caped Crusader correct! pic.twitter.com/PsOBNxxa8T — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 25, 2018

"I think there are a lot of different possibilities in the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursuing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make [Justice League]," Affleck had said.

It is still not clear if Ben Affleck's meeting was like a script reading session but it would be amazing to see how Jennifer Garner's estranged husband will pull off the character for one more time.