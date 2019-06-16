Director Ramesh Varma's Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran has fetched Rs 18.50 crore from the sale of its Hindi dubbing and Telugu satellite rights.

Rakshasudu is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan, which is about a guy, who gives up on his dream of becoming a filmmaker and takes up the job of a police officer after his father's death. How he tracks down a psycho killer forms crux of the story. The Tamil movie has become big hit with viewers.

The dubbed versions of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' previous movies have fetched better prices. Hence, there was a lot of hype about its rights. Rakshasudu is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16. A month ahead of its release, we hear that the makers of the movie have already sealed the deals of its Hindi dubbing and Telugu satellite rights

The buzz in the media is that Rakshasudu has fetched Rs 12.50 crore to its producers from the sale of its Hindi dubbing. Popular Telugu entertainment channel Gemini TV has acquired its satellite rights and the TV channel is said to have shelled out Rs 6 crore on them. The film has earned Rs 18.50 crore from these rights. These are the records prices for a film starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is playing police officer Arjun Kumar in Rakshasudu, while Anupama Parameswaran appears as his love interest Mahalakshmi. Saravanan, Vinod Sagar, Rajeev Kanakala, Abhirami, Keshav Deepak, Suzane George, Tanikella Bharani and Radha Ravi will be seen in the film.

Rakshasudu is produced by Koneru Satyanarayana under the banner A Studio. Noted producer Abhishek Nama is releasing the film worldwide. The movie has Ghibran's music, Venkat C Dileep's cinematography and Amar Reddy's editing. The film is said to be getting solid business deals for its global theatrical rights.