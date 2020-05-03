Bella Thorne isn't letting the quarantine stop her from getting some sun. The actress took to Instagram and posted a set of snaps in which she can be seen showing off her enviable figure in a dimly green bikini.

In the snaps, Bella can be seen lying on some grass as she soaks up the sun. In one snap, her assets are on display while her hair falls over her shoulders. There are green highlights in her hair to match her swimsuit.

In another, she can be seen showing off her body as she lies back on some grass. We have to say, Bella looks gorgeous in the snaps.

Bella Thorne sure has been keeping herself busy. The actress reportedly earned accolades for directing several short films, launching a new cannabis line, and publishing a New York Times bestselling book, among other things in 2019.

So the multi-hyphenate was ready to relax after the new year, seen celebrating her success in the Dominican Republic. The 22-year-old star looked sultry as she showed off her vacation with a series of bikini-clad snaps. 'Let's talk about it,' she captioned the two picture set. During her time in the Caribbean nation, Bella was living in a fine style.

Bella Thorne is throwing herself into work and we have to say it looks like its working for her. She looks gorgeous in the snaps.

Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself. 'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

Bella is no stranger to posting risqué snaps on social media. The actress was even criticized for posting such pics, but it doesn't seem to be stopping her. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: