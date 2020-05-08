Bella Thorne really likes to bare it all. The actress took to Instagram to show off some pretty raw behind the scenes photos of herself.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a set of pics that showed her looking gorgeous in an off the shoulder dress with her hair looking effortlessly chic with green highlights.

But there was more to the pics than met the eye. Bella urged her followers to keep clicking through the pics to see the before.

The before pics truly reveal the amount of work that goes in to make someone look gorgeous. Bella shows off her bare face with a whole patchwork of acne marring her otherwise flawless skin.

We have to say, the pics do look gross. But we have to give Bella props for being so brace and revealing how she truly looks.

Bella Thorne sure has been keeping herself busy. The actress repportedly earned accolades for directing several short films, launching a new cannabis line, and publishing a New York Times bestselling book, among other things in 2019.

So the multi-hyphenate was ready to relax after the new year, seen celebrating her success in the Dominican Republic. The 22-year-old star looked sultry as she showed off her vacation with a series of bikini-clad snaps. 'Let's talk about it,' she captioned the two picture set. During her time in the Caribbean nation, Bella was living in fine style.

Perhaps, staying at home for so long has emboldened Bella to reveal her truth. Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself. 'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she said.

Bella is no stranger to posting risqué snaps on social media. The actress was even criticized for posting such pics, but it doesn't seem to be stopping her. And we have to say, you go gitrl. You can check out the video here: