Bella Hadid chose to go primitive this Halloween. The gorgeous model stunned in her rendition of the classic cartoon character Fred Flintstone.

Her skimpy stone age outfit accentuated her enviable physique and teased her assets.

She's no stranger to flaunting her toned physique on the runway.

Bella Hadid rocked the look with a few modern touches, she paired the outfit knee-high brown leather boots. Reportedly, Bella's Halloween celebrations come after she covered two Vogues in the past week - the Australian edition and the Netherlands copy.

Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

The Hadid sisters recently walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion week with their buddy Kendall Jenner. The three of them flaunted blonde tresses for the show. Bella Hadid sure looked stunning even in casual attire.

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous in the posts. She seems to be able to pull off any outfit. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. You can check out the pics here: