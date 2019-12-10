Bella Hadid sure knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. The model took to Instagram and posted snaps of herself on a beach in a gorgeous see-through top.

Bella threw caution to the winds by going bales and teasing her assets in the snaps. She had her hair tied in a bun as she posed against a tree. She looked gorgeous in all white. She had her chest puffed out in the backless top and she accessorized her look with a pair of sleek sunglasses.

In a few snaps she can be seen smiling coyly at the camera. We have to say she looks phenomenal in the pics.

Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. You can check out the pics here: