Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid sure know how o have fun. The pair was spotted getting cosy and naughty on a beach.

Reportedly, The 24-year-old Jenner was seen straddling Bella, as relaxed they by the shore during a luxury getaway together. Both stars, who are in town to celebrate South Beach's famous Art Basel, wore incredibly skimpy bikinis for their day of fun in the sun. Bella lay down on one of the sun loungers as Kendall got on top of her with a cocktail and snack menu in hand.

The younger Hadid sister giggled as Kendall got up close and personal and they were later seen embracing each other while cheek to cheek.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been quite busy this year with their modeling assignments. The pair walked the

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner recently walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion week with their buddy Kendall Jenner. The three of them flaunted blonde tresses for the show.

Speaking to InStyle, Bella said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

Kendall has been busy lately, appearing in an extravagant tulle gown for the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show in Rome. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star looked gorgeous in the gown.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pics here: