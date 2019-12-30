Bella Hadid is back at it again. The model has apparently been enjoying some quality family time for the holidays at mom Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm. But even during the holidays, the supermodel is continuing to churn out content for her fans, taking to Instagram with a sexy bathroom video.

Bella could be seen flaunting her taut midriff while sporting a French-cut thong as she recorded herself in the mirror. The 23-year-old sported a dark long-sleeve turtleneck crop top, displaying her tight tummy.

It was paired with some skimpy underwear, which sat high on her firmly sculpted waist, leaving little to the imagination. She ran her fingers through her hair as she posed in the black-and-white bathroom video.

Bella set the clip to some sexy music, captioning the post: 'Sleepy girl, enjoying it.' Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. You can check out the video here: