Bella Hadid continued her braless trend as she stepped out for the CFDA x Vogue's annual soiree!

The Hadid sisters seem to be killing Paris Fashion Week. Reportedly, The sisters were spotted exiting the Hotel Le Royal Monceau Raffles in Paris for CFDA and Vogue's "Americans in Paris" cocktail party.

Gigi rocked a terracotta colored ensemble by Oscar de la Renta, featuring a sheer and sleeveless plunge top — a look that is trending lately — with a feminine wrap detail while her younger sister Bella was also dressed for the occasion, sporting a revealing two-piece yellow suit from London-based Vivienne Westwood. She opted to wear the shrunken, three-quarter sleeved blazer with nothing underneath.

Gigi and Bella Hadid looked as gorgeous as ever. The sisters recently walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion week with their buddy Kendall Jenner. The three of them flaunted blonde tresses for the show. There is no denying that Fashion Week is extremely stressful and hectic for a model, especially when you're one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are two of the most sought after models in the industry and we wish them well. You can check out the video here: