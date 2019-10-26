The Hadid sisters sure can make high fashion look effortless. It's no wonder, they are some of the most sought after models in the world.

Bella and Gigi Hadid proved that sisters certainly share the same style when the gorgeous models stepped out in New York. Bella Hadid went for a casual unbuttoned look which seems to have become her staple.

Bella wore a striped shirt which she kept unbuttoned and showed off her abs. But she also risked a wardrobe malfunction again as the model appeared to have ditched her bra again.

Bella accessorized her look with low slung trousers and chunky boots. While her sister Gigi went for a more sporty look, wearing a soft pink track suit. We have to say that Bella and Gigi looked stunning.

This is not the first time Bella has ditched her innerwear while seemingly choosing comfort. Bella's risqué casual looks are gorgeous.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

The Hadid sisters recently walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion week with their buddy Kendall Jenner. The three of them flaunted blonde tresses for the show. Bella Hadid sure looked stunning even in casual attire. You can check out the pics here: