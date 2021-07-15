Supermodel Bella Hadid has got the world swooning over her powerful Cannes look. Bella's experimental red carpet outfit is grabbing eyeballs and rightly so! The outfit didn't have a conventional neckline and it was a gold necklace, instead, that covered her assets. The 24-year-old made heads turn as she arrived at the premiere of Three Floors.

Bella ditched an expected outfit and went for a power-packed look. She opted for a Schiaparelli long black dress. The dress had long sleeves and a deep, low neck. However, it was the gold necklace covering her assets that garnered the entire spotlight. The necklace was in the shape of human lungs and complimented her look. To complete the look, Bella paired the dress with ruby drop earrings and a high bun. Bella chose to go with strappy, embellished pumps.

Harper's Bazaar revealed that the sensuous gown is from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. This was not the first time that Bella's Cannes outfit has generated a buzz. Industry people, bigwigs of the fashion world and our desi celebs too are in awe of Hadid's sartorial choice.

Malaika Arora reacts

The Victoria's Secret Angel has also found a fan in Malaika Arora. Malaika shared one of Bella's looks in the outfit on her Instagram. She wrote, "Uffff.. Now this is fashion Bella Hadid". Bella went for a light shade of makeup, which further highlighted her sharp features. The sharp contour and foxy eyeliner were other things that took everyone's attention.