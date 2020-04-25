Bella Hadid might have been taking it easy during the quarantine. But it looks like she is back. The model posted a set of sizzling snaps on the social media platform.

In the first snap, Bella appears to be naked as she stares seductively into the camera. A purse strategically placed to protect her modesty.

While in another Bella can be seen teasing her assets in a yellow top while smiling at the camera. While in yet another snap, the model can be seen almost bare with a fishnet of sorts thrown over her chest and a basket of sorts covering her from the waist down.

Bella sure isn't shy about posting risqué snaps. And we have to say, she looks gorgeous in them.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says.

says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria's Secret recently, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pic is any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. Especially during a quarantine. And we have to say, that Bella's post is quite the attention grabbing advisory. You go girl. You can check out the post here: