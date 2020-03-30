Izabel Goulart isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from keeping in shape. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to show off her workout routine during her self-quarantine.

The model posted a video in which she could be seen doing a hanging ab exercise. The routine looked intense but izabel sure made it look good. She captioned the post: No excuses

#BodyByIza challenge during quarantine! Show me your workout move at your doors at home!! Sem desculpas Desafio #BodyByIza durante a quarentena! Me mostre seu exercício em alguma porta da sua casa ! #focus #dedication #motivation

The 35-year-old stunner may have sent her 4.6 million followers into a frenzy with her video. We have to say, Izabel Goulart sure looked stunning in the clip.

Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

The cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sure doesn't seem to be getting her down. The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the video here: