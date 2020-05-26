Even amid the lockdown, Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one celebrity who's making the headlines again and again for his songs, videos, and movies. Yesterday, he was spotted again on the sets of an ad shoot with R Balki in Mumbai. Akshay shot an Ayushman Bharat advertisement yesterday to spread awareness against COVID-19, following the guidelines given by the officials.

Akshay is someone who always adheres by the rules and it was visible through the snaps from the set of the ad that surfaced yesterday. He is also known for punctuality and is famous to reach and leave the sets of the movies on time. Since the planning for the movie to shoot to commence soon after the lockdown is on the table, stars and makers are prepping to get ready.

'We have never had a 6 am meeting together'

While reportedly, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the first film to start the shoot after the lockdown, amongst many other movies, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom have started the preparation. In the time of the pandemic, makers, actors making the maximum use of technology for being connected with each other and their fans. This morning, the team of Bell Bottom also met for an early morning narration session through a video call.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a photograph of what was obviously a zoom call with actor Akshay Kumar, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, producer Nikkhil Advani, and writer Aseem Arora. Sharing the picture on social media, actor, director and producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "My definition of a perfect morning. The final #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set - haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had a 6am meeting together! @honeybhagnani @madhubhojwani"

Looks like the team is prepping up to start the shoot as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Bell Bottom is going to a thriller period drama that is slated to release on April 2, 2021. The makers have already revealed the first look of Akshay Kumar from the movie and it looks promising.