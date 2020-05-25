Due to the spread of coronavirus, the shooting, as well as the release of many movies, have come to the halt. Ever since the lockdown was in March, all the Bollywood Celebrities have quarantined themselves. While some of them have been solely indulged in spending time with each other at home, some have come forward to help out the needy.

Amidst the dark times, Khiladi Akshay Kumar has also emerged as a superhero. Though he was locked up in his house and have been spending time with the family, Akshay donated a huge amount of money for the PM Cares fund, released motivations songs and have tried to spread the positivity through his social media post.

Now, becoming the first person to shoot amid the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has just shot a government-aided advertisement with R. Balki. Khiladi Kumar stepped out amid the lockdown along with director R Balki to shoot for a campaign for Ayushman Bharat. The Padman actor-director duo was spotted at Kamalistan studio where they wrapped up the shoot in the span of two hours.

As per the reports of the Indian Express, shooting was done with a minimum crew and all the precautions were taken. He said, "This is an ad for the health ministry about our post lockdown responsibilities. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So, at our shoot, we did the same."

"With social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks and more, we got used to the shooting with precautions in a few minutes. Despite minimal crew and very strict protocols, we found we can do it quite easily," he added.

The general secretary of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) Ashok Dubey revealed, "Jugal Kishore is the director for this, they had written a letter to CP and he granted them the permission. They shared the details with us and we also agreed that they could shoot with the necessary precautions."

"This is a government advertisement so we also didn't disturb them. They abided by the rules of the government and completed the shoot with minimum crew."

He also disclosed that the crew and cast had taken all the precautionary aids with the. "They had a sanitiser tunnel, masks, gloves, all the norms were followed according to the government," Dubey added.