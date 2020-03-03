The $40-million defence export deal has been signed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with Armenia to supply four Swathi Weapon Locating Radars (WLR) manufactured, indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

This defence equipment is an electronically scanned phased array radar that automatically locates mortars, hostile artillery and rocket launchers in its 50-km range. It also helps track friendly fire, to locate the impact point of friendly artillery fire and issue necessary corrections as needed be.

Swathi Weapon Locating Radars

During the Kargil war in 1997, the Indian army did not possess any WLRs. It was the first equipment procured from the US, once defence sales commenced a couple of years later. According to the DRDO, this radar has the capability to handle simultaneous fire from weapons deployed at multiple locations and is designed to detect projectiles with small cross-section across the battlespace horizon.

As mentioned on the DRDO website, "The radar uses advanced signal processing techniques for detection and tracking projectiles in the presence of ground, weather clutter and other forms of interference in electronic warfare scenario."

The Ministry of Defence is also reaching out to Latin America, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries to boost defence exports from India.