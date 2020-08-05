Bollywood celebrities have expressed their shock over the explosion in Beirut in Lebanon on Tuesday, 4 August. The huge blast at the port has killed more than 100 people and leaving 4,000 injured.

According to Lebanon's Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, which are used in fertilizers and bombs, were stored for six years at a port warehouse without any safety measure.

"I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. ... Those responsible will pay the price. Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations," he said in a televised speech.

Check out Bollywood celebs reaction:

Ranvir Shorey: Hey Bhagwan! What is this explosion in #Beirut?! Prayers for the people there! #wtf

Neha Dhupia: Scary visuals from #Beirut ... what's going on ... praying for everyone there

Nimrat Kaur: Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion.

Vir Das: The Beirut blast looks absolutely terrifying. I hope the city and its people recover soon.

Tamannaah Bhatia: This is such heart-wrenching news. Shattered seeing such mass devastation. My thoughts goes out to all the affected in #Beirut. My sympathies and prayers are with the people of #Lebanon #GodBlessBeirut

Bhumi Pednekar: This sent a shiver down my spine. So devastating.Our condolences are with the people of #Beirut.We are praying for you

2020 can't imagine it getting any worse.

Farhan Akhtar: When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it's people in my thoughts ..

Priyanka Chopra: This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut

Lisa Ray: I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband's city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it's large hearted citizens have left an imprint.

Mini Mathur: The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end.

Swara Bhasker: Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!