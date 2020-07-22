Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput's family an apology for the number of times they must've read his name in our arguments. This is not about us." She added, "Sushant has a release coming up, let's celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let's be kind."

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things -- from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood power camps to the culture of blind items.