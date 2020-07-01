Kids in school normally think about either playing in the garden or planning to skip studies to play videogames. However, there's a man who started planning his life's success story by following the footsteps of his father.

Shubham Kumar is a skilled entrepreneur and his razor-sharp abilities and capabilities to turn an ordinary business into an enterprise have helped him scale new heights.

Shubham has the ability to manage multiple businesses at a time and help them reach greater heights.

Shubham hails from Bihar and was born on May 25, 2000. His inclination towards the business world since he was a kid was because of his father Mr. Rajeev Kumar, a popular name in Bihar as an entrepreneur and as a philanthropist. Shubham's schooling was completed from Sherwood College, Nainital, and DPS Dwarka. He is currently studying BBA 3 Continent from Amity University, Noida, from where he would graduate in 2022.

Being a part of the board of directors of multiple companies under the large organization Shree Gopal Group, Shubham at the same time has a great interest in trading and hence invests in the stock market and cryptocurrencies. The companies where he is on the list of the board of directors are Sumud Healthcare Private Limited, Vistas Jewellers Private Limited, Shree Gopal Motors, Shree Gopal Auto Private Limited, and Rajeev Tradecomm Private Limited. All these companies are in their way, industry leaders in sectors like healthcare, jewelry, automobile, hospitality, and education. Shubham, at just 20 years of age, has been able to get behind all these companies.

Along with being one of the directors, the young entrepreneur is also the managing head behind ten automotive showrooms, a jewelry boutique, hotel, hospital, college, and school, helping his father by giving ideas and strategies to scale their businesses in all sectors. He works to handle the media marketing and online presence of these companies to increase their social and online reach all over. Shubham is also the trustee at Rajeev Global Educational Trust, which operates and owns a school and college in Bihar.

Last year, he launched his own company into the field of media marketing, and IT named Conuva Solutions Private Limited, which has been working well with many other national and international companies as well. The recent award was the one he received for his management role in his Maruti Suzuki Showrooms.

His father, Mr. Rajeev and Shubham both are not just astute businessmen but are also generous human beings who work intending to make a difference in people's lives. After knowing the shortage of proper facilities in their state to fight the recent COVID-19 pandemic and to help people by providing sufficient medical facilities and job opportunities, they decided to work on developing a Multi-Speciality Hospitality and Nursing College in Bihar, the establishment of which can be expected by 2022.