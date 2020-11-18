Ever since Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Chashme Baddoor' she has come a long way.

She has given numerous stellar performances in her movies that have kept her going but there was a time when Taapsee faced some really weird rejections and the misogynistic attitude of the men in the industry.

Speaking to Filmfare, Taapsee Pannu said, "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn't pretty enough. I've been replaced because the hero's wife didn't want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn't like my dialogue so I should change it.

When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero's previous film didn't work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don't know what's happened behind my back."

'I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work'

Talking about it in detail as to how she managed to deal with all the problems she faced, the actress said that she decided that she will only take up films that will make her genuinely happy to go to work. She continued, "I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work.

People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return. Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there's a tag that's attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady." She concluded saying that it might be a little harder, long journey for her, on the part she's decided to take, but it's going to be one that she is will enjoy each day. She also mentioned that her this plan has only worked out till now.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu wrapped up the Pune schedule of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket recently. She has an interesting line-up of the upcoming film. They include Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Loop Lapeta.