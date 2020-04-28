China expressed its deep concern over the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) decision of asking the states to stop using Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong on Tuesday, 28 April mentioned in his statement, "China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Recently, Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close contact with ICMR and the two Chinese companies to find out the real situation."

ICMR sents advisory to chief secrataries

The statement comes after ICMR sent an advisory to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Monday. The ICMR said it "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose".

The statement from the Chinese embassy spokesperson said that the two Chinese firms in question have already stressed that their antibody rapid test kits had obtained the certification from the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) and have also been "validated and approved by ICMR through National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and considered as satisfactory products."

It added that the Covid-19 antibody rapid test kits produced by these two Chinese companies have been exported to and many countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

'Testing accuracy variations' in rapid test

Rong added that there are strict requirements for the storage, transportation and use of Covid-19 antibody rapid test kits and if any operation which is not carried out by professionals in accordance with the product specifications will lead to the "testing accuracy variations."

Rong also said that it is "unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals" to label Chinese products as "faulty" and look at issues with "preemptive prejudice."

"...We hope the Indian side could respect China's goodwill and sincerity, strengthen communication timely with relevant Chinese companies based on facts, and resolve it reasonably and properly."

Rong added that "viruses are common enemy" and only by working together, could the fight against Covid-19 be won.

"We will continue to support India's efforts in fighting Covid-19, strengthen medical and health cooperation, and jointly work with India to overcome the difficulties at an early date, so as to safeguard the safety and health of our peoples as well as global and regional public health security," Jong added.