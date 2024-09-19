Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Dubai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). She also won an award for her performance as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, Aishwarya won the Best Actress (Critics) Award.

Several pictures and videos have gone viral that show, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya's candid chat, hugs and priceless moments. Her winning speech thanking her daughter is going viral

'You being here, makes it special for me': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SIIMA award speech goes viral

In her speech, she said, "Thank you, Aaradhya, for being here with me. Love you. You being here makes this extremely special for me. Thank you, SIIMA."

Another video that has gone viral is her daughter Aaradhya running towards her mother to hug her mother after the big win. A video of Aishwarya hugging Aaradhya emotionally has gone viral.

Aaradhya was also spotted clicking photos of her mother's winning moment, capturing the memory for her.

The third clip shows, Aaradhya greeting Shiva Rajkumar with folded hands and even touching his feet as a sign of respect. Shiva Rajkumar, in return, blessed Aaradhya and folded his hands in a gesture of appreciation.

Netizens were in awe seeing mother-daughter's bond and were of the view that her daughter is her biggest support in these testing times.

A section of netizens also criticised Aardhya for running towards her mother after she stepped down from the stage,

A user wrote, "Why is her daughter still behaving like a 5-year child!!!!!!."

Another mentioned, "Ash didn't hug her back with the same enthusiasm as she hugged her. Ash knows it's fake.."

The third one said, "Her daughter always behaves like over."

Of late, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been spotted flying in and out of the country sans Abhishek has given fuel to ongoing separation rumours between the couple. Media reports and netizens are of the view that something is not right between Ash and Abhi as they haven't been seen together for a long time. Aishwarya thanking her daughter post winning the award has also

Abhishek and Aishwarya's personal life

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film was released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.