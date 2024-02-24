Fans and celebrities have an unbreakable bond, it's the power and love of enormous fans that make or break a star. However, there are times when fans see their favourite stars, singers, or performances and tend to get overwhelmed, and they often try to mob their favourite singers, or actors and throng them to click selfies.

These days fans hover over celebrities at every given place be it airports, exits of restaurants, at events.

Angry Naseeruddin Shah shouts at fans for asking selfies at Delhi airport

Recently, it was veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who had a not-so-pleasant encounter with a fan. It so happened that the actor was exiting the airport and fans thronged him to click selfies with him. The actor got agitated at fans for hovering over him to clicking selfies.

Angry Naseeruddin Shah scolded the fans and walked away. He was heard saying, "Mood kharab kardiya aap logo ne. Samajhte nahi hain aap log ek dafa baat ki jaaye (You have spoiled my mood. You don't understand when told once)."

Fans and paparazzi assured Naseeruddin that they won't repeat the mistake again. However, the veteran actor was murmuring in anger as he exited the Delhi airport.

Netizens were unhappy with his gesture and slammed him for his rude behaviour, a section of netizens mentioned he was behaving with Jaya Bachchan.

A user wrote, "behaving like Jaya Bachchan hai.."

Another mentioned, " Why are all these celebs so rude to fans.."

What did he wear

Naseeruddin wore a brown shirt, and denims and wrapped a sweater around his neck. He also wore brown shoes, and a cap and had a mask on his face. He also carried a book in his hand.

Naseeruddin Manish Malhotra's film production Ul Jalool Ishq. It also stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. It will be directed by Vibhu Puri. The upcoming film also marks the return of lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will score the soundtrack of the movie.

Naseeruddin will be seen in a web series titled Showtime alongside Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.