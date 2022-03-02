As Russia is invading Ukraine with its fury, American president Joe Biden has claimed that the world has succeeded in isolating Vladimir Putin and Russia. During his maiden State of the Union Address, Putin said that the United States is ready to tackle the challenges posed by Russia.

Calling the ongoing invasion pre-meditated, Biden said that the United States is ready.

The United States is ready

Biden's remarks are considered very seriously, especially at a time when Russia's aggression in Ukraine has crossed all limits.

"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready," said Biden.

Launching a blistering attack on Russia, Biden added, "NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters,?"

"We are choking off Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," asserted Biden.

Beginning of a world war?

Meanwhile, Biden's remarks have made many people believe that a world war could be imminent. As Biden has openly expressed his support towards Zelensky's Ukraine, netizens argue that these are the first steps before a military action from the United States.

If the United States enters the war scene, several world powers including the United Kingdom, India, China, and France will be compelled to take a strong stand, either with Russia or Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States has banned all Russian flights from entering the country's airspace. However, Russia is continuing strong bombardment in the Ukrainian capital.