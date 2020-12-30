There were red flags and other clear warning signs but none of them heeded. As per the new information that has surfaced in Nashville bombings, the police were warned before that Anthony Warner was making bombs in his RV (see pic below). More than a year before executing the Christmas morning attacks, the tip came none other than his own girlfriend.

The tip that wasn't followed through & through

Warner girlfriend tipped the police in August 2019. On the day of the complaint, the police went to Warner's home but were unable to contact him. The case was later closed as unfounded. The police had the report in their database all along but never made it public until Tuesday. Whether the authorities had any information, knowledge, tip about the bombings has remained an open ended question until now.

What the Police Report says

As per the police report, which has now been made public, the officers responded to the call at the home of Warner's girlfriend. While she told them that he was building bombs, her attorney Raymond Throckmorton was also present at the time and he told the police that Warner, "frequently talks about the military and making bombs." That's not it. Throckmorton also said that he believed that Warner knew what he was doing and was capable of making a bomb.

The RV was there and so were unusual signs

The report further states that the police could not establish contact with Warner on reaching his house, as they received no answer but saw several security cameras with wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door. As per the report, Throckmorton has also been identified as Warner's attorney and he did not allow his client [Warner] a visual inspection of the RV. After that, the cops failed to follow up.

Who is Throckmorton and why his narrative differs

However, Throckmorton has a separate narrative. As per the reports that have surfaced and his interviews, he wasn't representing Warner at that point in time and he would have never stopped the police from checking out the RV. He claims that he is the one who brought the matter to their notice and wanted them to check out what was going on.

Police spokesperson says the report was sent to department's bomb squad and the FBI, which did not find any records on Warner in its database. And eventually it led to the Christmas morning nightmare in downtown Nashville.