In a surprising move, the teaser of Rahul Gandhi's biopic has hit the internet even before Omung Kumar's biopic on India's PM Narendra Modi goes on floor. Directed by Rupesh Paul (known for Saint Dracula and Kamasutra 3D), the movie is titled 'My Name is RaGa', where RaGa stands for Rahul Gandhi.

The makers has shown Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi as major characters in the 3 minute teaser. Rahul Gandhi's childhood and adulthood has been given prominence in the teaser.

"The movie has no intentions to glorify Rahul or to demystify him. It's the story of a coming back of a human being who had been ridiculously attacked. Anyone who has fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story. In that sense, I don't want to call this a biopic, it's a story of any man who becomes unstoppable after he win over a catastrophic life", says the filmmaker.

"We are planning to shoot at more interesting locations like Collins College in the USA and Doon school in Dehradun. We are keeping a small schedule left for shooting till the movie is going for release. The small schedule will be covering latest, updated scheme of events. So basically we will wait for 10 percent of the shoot schedule since it's a political movie and political events keep happening unexpectedly. So we would keep a buffer slot of 10 percent to cover the political developments which happens during the shoot. This will make the movie look very fresh during the release," he adds.

