Former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested in a case related to Delhi riots under UAPA charges in February this year, has now been sent to judicial custody till October 22, Delhi court announced on Thursday. Khalid was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat upon completion of his 10-day police custody. Due to COVID-19, the hearing was done through video conferencing.

Upon hearing the sentencing, Khalid spoke to the ASJ directly, making three requests. He told the judge that he would like to carry a book, which he's yet to complete, to the jail. Khalid then requested for a meeting with his parents before he was sent to judicial custody. Finally, he clarified that he did not sign any papers in police custody, so any claims otherwise should be deemed false.

Khalid will be sent to Tihar jail for judicial custody. His lawyer Trideep Pais asked to court to approve security for Khalid inside the jail due to a threat to his life and well-being. Pais also requested the court to allow the jail authorities to let Khalid carry his spectacles inside the jail.

Khalid can meet his parents, there's a catch

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that Khalid's medical examinations and other formalities are yet to be completed before his transfer. The court has allowed Khalid's parents to meet him, provided they make it in time.

The court also directed Khalid's lawyer to move application for providing him spectacles and security inside the jail.

Khalid is accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy to cause communal unrest by inciting people to protest against CAA and NCR. An FIR was filed against Khalid on March 6 based on information provided to crime branch SI Arvind Kumar.