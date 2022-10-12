Taking a huge step to generate revenue, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to give licenses to departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink beverages in the urban areas of the Union Territory.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, and Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984, and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for the grant of License JKEL-2A for the retail sale of Beer and Ready to Drink (RTD) in departmental stores in urban areas of the Union Territory.

Departmental stores to fulfill eligibility before getting a license to sell beer

According to the official spokesman of the J&K government, the departmental stores in a commercial complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having a total carpet area of a minimum of 1200 sq feet, annual turnover of a minimum of Rs 5 crore in Jammu and Srinagar cities and Rs 2 crore for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, a chain of departmental stores having an annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore will be eligible to apply for separate licenses for each store, the spokesperson said.

The departmental store should have been in existence for at least 12 months before the date of application. However, this condition shall not be applicable in case of a new or recently opened departmental store belonging to a chain of departmental stores having an annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore, the spokesman said.

The departmental stores should be selling a minimum of six of the category of items, including grocery items; frozen foods; confectionery/bakery items; toiletries; cosmetics; household goods; utensils/kitchenware; sports items; electrical/electronic appliances; apparels; and stationery.

In addition, no application for the grant of license shall be considered for departmental stores functioning at petrol pumps according to the said decision.

The administrative council also permitted the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation to do the retail sale of beer and RTD beverages in unserved/underserved areas in consultation with the concerned deputy commissioners.

Mahila Cong holds a protest against the decision of UT administration

Meanwhile, activists of Mahila Congress under the leadership of former MLA and president of J&K Mahila Congress Indu Pawar held a demonstration against the decision of the Union Territory administration to allow the selling of beer in departmental stores.

Activists of the Mahila Congress shouted slogans against this decision of the J&K government and alleged that this move of the authorities would encourage the consumption of alcohol.

Speaking on the occasion, Indu Pawar regretted that Government is deliberately indulging the youth in drugs addiction by allowing the selling of alcohol in departmental stores.

"Already the city of temples has been turned into town wine shops because, in every street of Jammu city, wine shop has been opened during the last one and half years", she said and pointed out that after the formulation of new excise policy of the J&K government has already allowed the opening of the wine shops in populated areas.