One of the most loved couples in Hollywood singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called off their four years old marriage. Fans were in shock as soon as the news of Joe and Sophie spread like wildfire.

About Joe and Sophir's relationship and what led to divorce

Joe and Sophie's divorce has come as a shocker to many. Reportedly, it was Joe who filed for divorce from Sophie, with whom he has a daughter Willa, who is three years old. They also have another girl who was born last year, on 5 September after four years of marriage and two daughters. The couple said in a joint statement at the time, obtained by 'Female First UK'.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Sources told Page Six that Joe has been "unhappy" for a while in his marriage to Sophie. One added, "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. The former couple – who have not revealed the name of their second daughter - eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and said "I do" again at a more glamorous wedding in France later that year.

Joe Jonas tears up

Recently at a live concert, Joe went teary-eyed while thanking his fans before singing the song he wrote for his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

At his show at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, thanking his fans he said, "Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family - I love you guys", minutes before he launched into a rendition of 'Hesitate'.

He walked around the stage and looked down at the ground while the crowd cheered him on. During the moment Joe was singing the lines, "Time, time only heals if we work through it now, I promise we'll figure this out." Joe continued to sing the chorus along with brothers Nick and Kevin despite being overwhelmed with emotions and tears in his eyes.

Take a look at the videos and how fans reacted

“It’s been a tough week,” Joe Jonas says at the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium Show. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/6BW4ugrQ5N — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 10, 2023

About Joe and Sophie's divorce

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and had a second wedding in France with their family and friends. They signed a prenuptial agreement in April 2019, which allows Joe to keep his music royalties and Turner to keep her acting residuals.