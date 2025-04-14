Bebika Dhurve fat shamed for flaunting voluptuous figure in bold outfit at fashion show

The Bombay Times Fashion Week kicked off in style, with a star-studded presence from Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Sushmita Sen, Poonam Pandey, and others, all gathered under one roof to cheer for the showstoppers.

So far, Surbhi Jyoti, Divya Agarwal, Khushi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, among others, have slayed the ramp, putting their best fashion foot forward.

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT2 fame Bebika Dhurve took to the ramp at the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actor oozed oomph with her voluptuous figure, showcasing an OTT(over-the-top) outfit that turned heads.

What did she wear?

Bebika opted for a bold and glamorous look on the runway. She wore a sparkly, embellished corset-style bodice, heavily encrusted with rhinestones and sequins, forming a structured and eye-catching pattern that accentuated her figure.

Her black velvet mini skirt featured a fitted silhouette and a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of elegance and drama.

She draped a sheer, flowy cape in shades of pink and purple, with a subtle tie-dye or watercolor effect that added oomph to her look.

Bebika completed her ensemble with large statement earrings. Needless to say, her overall vibe on the runway exuded modern sensuality.

Netizens were unimpressed with Bebika Dhurve's bold and sensual outfit, with many expressing their disapproval. Some even went so far as to label her outfit as vulgar. Additionally, social media users fat-shamed her, arguing that the outfit did not suit her body type.