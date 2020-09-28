Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma, IPS has been suspended by the Home Ministry of Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday, September 28. The DG rank officer was caught on camera brutally physically assaulting his wife.

Previously, a CCTV footage which reveals Sharma beating up his wife inside the house created havoc on social media but no action was taken until now. According to reports, Purushottam Sharma's wife caught him red-handed in an objectionable position with another woman.

The Madhya Pradesh Home Ministry issued a notice announcing the suspension of the accused officer

'This is a family dispute, not a crime': Purushottam Sharma

Additional DG Purshottam Sharma speaks about the video, "We've been married for 32 years, in 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities & travelling abroad on my expenses."

"If my nature is abusive then she should've complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this. My wife stalks me & has put cameras in the house."

Sharma's wife has reportedly approached the Madhya Pradesh State Woman Commission and action will be taken accordingly. A statement is being awaited from the wife of the accused officer.