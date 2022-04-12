The Hindi version of Vijay's Beast (titled Raw) is hardly gaining any prerelease visibility. It looks like Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is all set to dominate the Hindi speaking region. However, the Hindi version of Beast looks like a formality and the team has shown no interest in promoting it.

Though there is a widespread criticism on why the makers of Beast didn't promote the Vijay-starrer in the Hindi belt, Vijay seems to have no interest to jump into the pan-India wagon. His promotion templates comprise of an audio launch speech that hardly lasts 20 minutes.

However, trade analysts are predicting a massive opening for Beast in June Tamil Nadu. "We all agree that Beast is going to make a record-breaking collection in Tamil cinema. It's because of Vijay's star image. Recently, a few producers and I estimated the film's opening day collection. This film will collect a minimum of Rs 40 crore in just Tamil Nadu on day one. This collection is going to beat the previous records of Vijay. His movie Sarkar so far held the record for highest opening day collection and it was released during Deepavali holiday. But, this is not a holiday release," said film producer and distributor G. Dhananjayan was quoted by Indian Express.

.@Dhananjayang sir says #Beast will gross ₹40 cr at a minimum on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu. It will break the previous record held by #Sarkar. ???pic.twitter.com/a2IA6ZuEgN — George (@VijayIsMyLife) April 12, 2022

The plot of Beast

From the trailer, it looks like Vijay will play the role of an undercover RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan will play the negotiator between the government and terrorists.

Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and the film is all set to grace screens on April 13. Anirudh is the music director while the star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and others.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 is going massive across the country. Out of 9,500 screens in India, the Prashanth Neel directorial is releasing in 6,00" screens. With a four day weekend ahead, the film is all set to make records on its opening day.