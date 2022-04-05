Vijay's much-anticipated Beat trailer has garnered a whopping 4 crore views within two days of release. From the trailer, it looks like Vijay will play the role of an undercover RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan will play the negotiator between the government and terrorists.

Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and the film is all set to grace screens on April 13. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh is the music director while the star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and others.

While the trailer was thrilling to watch, what caught the attention of many was the masked villain. Ever since the trailer was out, there has been speculation on who is the masked villain. Well, we have the answer.

There are reports that Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is likely to be the masked terrorist who hijacks the mall and holds people hostage. The actor himself tweeted the image with the caption, "Expect the unexpected ???????? #Beast Mode @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar ????."

However, another section also speculates the villain as Ankur Ajit Vikal.

Meanwhile, though the action Packed trailer is trending on social media platforms, netizens are pointing out the striking similarities between Beast with Money Heist and Yogi Babu's Gurkha.

Money Heist is Netflix's cult bank robbery thriller that has a huge fanbase across the globe. The series is about a mastermind Professor who has plans to pull off the biggest bank robbery in recorded history. He also recruits eight people with different abilities to carry off the mission. However, Vijay's role seems to have been inspired by Gandia, a hostage and former head of bank security, who joins the police force to crack down on the members of the heist group.