Thalapathy Vijay's latest venture Beast has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office on Wednesday, April 13. The movie has opened to mixed reviews and will compete for screens with Yash's pan-India movie KGF: Chapter 2.

Beast Screen Count

The movie has been released in over 500 theatres in over 800 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. The positive pre-release talk and promotions have ensured to get the movie a fantastic opening across the state.

Area Theatres Screens Chennai-Chengalpattu 111 272 Coimbatore 90 142 Trichy-Tanjavur 57 68 Salem 70 82 Madurai-Ramnad 76 103 Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari 36 45 North Arcot 48 65 South Arcot 58 64 Total 546 841

Beast Gets Solid Opening

Cashing on the hype, multiplexes and single screens have added special shows with many exhibitors dedicating their cinema halls to Beast. This has helped the movie to reach out to a large section of the audience, thereby registering a solid opening.

"The success of 'Arabic Kuthu' and trailer have made fans keep high hopes on the movie. The good promotions by Sun Pictures have attracted the audience. We expect the collection to remain stable for the next four days," a Chennai exhibitor tells.

The advance booking for tickets had garnered good response from the fans and the movie is believed to have made over Rs 10 crore from advance booking till Tuesday evening.

Beast Box Office Prediction

The early estimation coming from trade claims that Beast would mint over Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. In Chennai alone, it is predicted to collect over Rs 2 crore.

On the other hand, Beast is got a decent opening in Andhra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. With the Tamil New Year holiday tomorrow, the film is predicted to collect big money in its home territory. It has to be seen whether it will shatter the opening-day record of Master

However, the release of Yash's KGF 2 is expected to impact the collection of Beast in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the film has made over Rs 4 crore from 293 locations in the US.