Pakistan's dealings with terrorist organisation are no secret to the world. Recent evidence of that camaraderie is signing of secret peace agreements with terrorist groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). These actions exposes the grim reality of Pakistan's counter-terrorism policy. Amidst this, corps commander 11 Corps Peshawar, Lt Gen Hidayat Rehman's recent remarks go on to show the lacking humanity among PAK Army officials.

A shocking video from Pakistan went viral on social media, which shows a grieving mother and her encounter with Lt Gen Hidayat Rehman.

"Bear more children"

The deadly APS attack resulted in the massacre of nearly 150 people, most of whom were innocent students of the Army-run school. TTP terrorists had stormed the school in Peshawar, killing hundreds of people. Years have passed, but the wounds are still sore. After PM Khan's disappointing response in front of the three-judge panel, which left the Chief Justice angry, it is now corps commander 11 Corps Peshawar to ridicule the tragic incident.

In an interview to the media, mother of two was seen pleading and weeping holding the photos of her children. She claims Lt Gen Hidayat Rehman, instead of maintaining a consoling tone, reacted in a harsh manner.

"So what if your kids were killed, bear more children," the army official reportedly told the grieving mother.

Mother of martyr of #APS_PESHAWAR_CASE to Matiulllah Jan: Lt Gen Hidayat ur Rehman told her to produce more kids in lieu of her martyred sons. pic.twitter.com/tf51pbC4aq — Md Aasif Khan (@MdAasif1001) November 10, 2021

Naturally, the cold response by the Lt. Gen. has irked many, drawing sharp criticism.

The 2014 Army Public School (APS) attack continues to haunt the victims' families, loved ones and people at large. The court criticized had even Prime Minister Imran Khan this week for not taking enough steps to satisfy the families of the killed children and others in the attack, but instead talking with the TTP, as it termed the ceasefire agreement as a "compromised agreement" with the killers of the country's children. It appears the Pakistan Army official is following in the footsteps of their country's leader.