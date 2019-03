After much speculations, the BCCI released the schedule of the entire IPL season on March 19. Matches of the group stages will go on till May 5. As per the schedule, all the eight teams will be playing seven home matches at their respective home venues.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the IPL opener, which will begin on March 23. The schedule has been released in parts by the board owing to the General Elections which will be held around the same time.

Also, as per a report on ESPNCricinfo, the final of the season will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12. The critical dates for the qualifiers are May 7 (Qualifier 1), May 8 (Eliminator) and May 10 (Qualifier 2). Also, Vizag has been kept as a standby venue if the matches have to be shifted due to any unforeseen circumstances.

Also, as per the final schedule, the afternoon games will commence from 4 pm while the evening games will start from 8 pm.

The full schedule of the IPL group stages, as confirmed:

March 23

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

4 p.m. - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

8 p.m. - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Match 25

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

March 26

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

March 27

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

March 28

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

March 29

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

March 30

4 p.m. - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

8 p.m. - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

March 31

4 p.m. - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8 p.m. - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

April 1

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

April 2

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 3

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

April 4

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 6

4 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

8 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

April 7

4 p.m. - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

8 p.m. - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 8

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 9

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 10

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

April 11

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

April 12

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

April 13

4 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 14

4 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

8 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

April 15

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 16

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

April 17

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

April 18

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

April 19

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 20

4 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

8 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

April 21

4 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings bengaluru

April 22

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

April 23

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 24

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

April 25

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

April 26

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

April 27

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 28

4 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

April 29

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

April 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

May 1

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 2

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 3

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 4

4 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 5

4 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders