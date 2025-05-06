BBMP's video of RCB's Tim David praising civic amenities in Bengaluru evokes mixed reactions

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday shared a video of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Tim David praising the civic amenities in the city's public parks. The clip, posted on X, has triggered a flurry of responses from users.

In the 44-second video, David, an Australian cricketer who resides in Singapore, is seen commending the open-air gym facilities in BBMP parks. The clip is part of an interview with actor and content creator Danish Sait, known for his character 'Nags'.

"When I miss Singapore, I come to the BBMP park," David says in the video.

"In Singapore, there is really good exercising equipment -- big and strong ones. Trainer Basu Shankar took me to the BBMP park this morning. I used the hand-rotating machine, walked, and did some shoulder presses."

When Danish Sait jokes that Bengaluru now seems to offer facilities on par with Singapore, David agrees with a smile -- "Absolutely."

He also delivers a message for youngsters -- "Children, the most important thing -- if you want to be a big power hitter, get stronger. Get down to the BBMP park."

The BBMP, while sharing the video, wrote, "RCB batsman Tim David praised BBMP parks for offering accessible and functional fitness spaces to the public, drawing fresh attention to open-air gyms that have become a quiet but significant part of Bengaluru's public infrastructure."

However, the post drew criticism from many users who pointed to the larger civic issues plaguing the city.

"First, fix the roads that lead to these parks before patting yourselves on the back," wrote a user named Sufian.

Another user, Akshay, remarked, "Let Tim David try commuting like a commoner in Bengaluru."

A user going by the handle 'U-pain' commented sarcastically, "You need to be athletic just to walk on Bengaluru's streets."

The account 'Better Bengaluru' chimed in: "He probably saw the lawns outside his hotel and thought that's all of Bengaluru. Let him travel five km outside the CBD to see the real state of affairs."

Gireesh Kunnathattil added: "Sure, he praised the parks -- congratulations! But he clearly hasn't ventured beyond the city centre, where potholes and uncollected garbage dominate the landscape."

(With inputs from IANS)