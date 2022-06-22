When are the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections? This is the question every other Bengalurean has asked, yet no date has been fixed. The state government has given administrative reasons for the delay of local municipal corporation elections, which even resulted in the lapse in September 2020 term. Finally, it looks like the BBMP polls could be held in sometime in September this year.

The city's infrastructure, from roads to garbage and water to footpaths, became the hot topic of discussion for the residents of Bengaluru, who took up their concerns with the state government. Now, a survey by the Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy has shed interesting insights about Bengalureans' perception of local governance, issues that affect the quality of life, their expectation from the upcoming BBMP elections, city budget and spend, city issues, citizens engagement with councillors as well as basic knowledge of citizens on city governance and political structures.

As per the survey, first-time voters were eager to vote, with as many as as 86 percent of the city's first-time voters strong-willed to cast their vote in the upcoming BBMP election. A majority of the first-time voters believe strong local governance and a strong BBMP are the keys to a better future for Bengaluru.

"Voters of Bengaluru are waiting for the BBMP elections. We tried to understand the degree of awareness citizens have about BBMP and particularly the first-time voters. The results showed that very few understand the role of BBMP, Ward Corporators, Ward Committees etc. but are keen to vote and want civic polls to be conducted on the basis of everyday issues that affect them. To improve our city, the institution of local governance must be strengthened, beginning with participating in local elections. We appeal to the political parties to present a compelling vision for our city and seek votes. We humbly appeal to the media to give as much importance to BBMP elections as they do for state or national elections," Srinivas Alavilli, Head of Civic Participation at Janaagraha, told media persons.

That said, the survey has revealed that only two in ten people know the name of the last Mayor. Gautam Kumar demitted office in 2020 and elections haven't been held since. The survey also revealed that a shocking majority of the surveyed individuals approached MLAs and MPs for their grievances, whereas only 12 percent approached a councillor. In fact, 88 percent admitted that they never met a city councillor.

The report, which surveyed 503 individuals, has revealed that issues concerning footpaths, garbage, water and traffic were on top of their minds. While water remained the biggest concern for the poor, traffic congestion in the city lamented middle and upper class.

On average, Female voters reported lack of footpaths, garbage, flooding, and poor air quality as more worrisome than men. Women and men alike - 83% of Bengaluru voters appeal for BBMP elections to be fought on the basis of issues faced in the city, for example, civic & infrastructure concerns. Also, 89% of Bengaluru voters are concerned about environmental issues & climate change.

Highlights of survey

83% of Bengaluru voters appealed for BBMP elections to be fought based on issues faced in the city such as civic and infrastructure concerns and not extraneous topics Only 17% of those surveyed knew the name of the last Mayor, while 97% knew PM's name and 83% knew the CM's name. 88% have never met their Ward Councillor, 87% are unaware of Ward Committee meetings, 95% have never attended a Ward Committee meeting, and 22% said that they had approached an MLA to resolve an issue. In comparison, only 12 per cent have met a Councillor. 94% Unaware of BBMP's ₹60 lakhs/ward allocation for FY 2021-22 87% of Bengaluru voters believe a strong Councillor would ensure better services and improvement in infrastructure for their wards 82% of Bengaluru voters believe coordination between BBMP and civic agencies kike BESCOM, BWSSB, BMTC etc will contribute to better city governance 23% cited pedestrian infrastructure as the most significant issue, followed by 20% cited Garbage collection, 16% traffic congestion and 15% on lack of availability of clean water. 89% of Bengaluru voters are concerned about environmental issues & climate change, yet only 25% of voters feel Councillors accord environmental issues noteworthy significance

"While a large percentage of citizens and voters of Bengaluru may not fully yet understand the nature of ward level governance, it is clear that their expectations from the BBMP and the new council that will be formed is to ensure there are walkable footpaths, clean neighborhoods, an efficient commute, access to clean water, and there is a focus on mitigating negative impact on climate and environment, among other civic issues. It has been proven through the pandemic that decentralization of governance through Ward Committees, bringing government closer to the citizen has only merits. This is evident from the significant number of Ward committee meetings taking place in the city. However, the BBMP has to build its capacity and resources to strengthen the platform of Ward Committees, deepen citizen engagement and through that fulfil citizens' aspirations," Sapna Karim of Janaagraha said.