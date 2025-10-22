ians

Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia has found love again. The actor was earlier in a relationship with Eijaz Khan, her co-contestant from Bigg Boss 14. However, the duo broke up a year later, and now Pavitra seems to have found her soulmate. She is engaged to a businessman based in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, in an interview, Pavitra confirmed that she is in a relationship with a US-based businessman and will be celebrating Diwali this year with her boyfriend's family. Then, on Wednesday, she surprised her fans by announcing her engagement.

Pavitra shared photos from their engagement ceremony and captioned her post, "❤️ Locked in. Love made it official. #PavitraPunia soon to be Mrs. ____ #NS."

Pavitra did not reveal the face of her soon-to-be husband but flaunted a huge diamond ring on her hand. Neither Pavitra nor her fiancé showed their faces in the pictures.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Pavitra said, "I will be travelling abroad as he and his family are there. I am a little sad that I won't be celebrating Diwali with my family, but I'm also excited to spend time with them."

Instagram

Further talking about her fiancé, the actress revealed that he is not an actor but a businessman. She said, "He's a wonderful and kind person. We've been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right."

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Eijaz had confessed, "I love her. My intention is honest, pure, and pavitra—pun intended! Let's not define or label it."

By February 2024, Pavitra confirmed the end of their relationship, saying, "There is a shelf life for everything; nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago, and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."

Eijaz, too, had kind words for her: "I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas."

Pavitra later shared what went wrong, admitting that their strong personalities often clashed. She said, "Too much masculinity and too much femininity." She also clarified that religion had nothing to do with their split.

Work Front

Pavitra is currently featured in the reality show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, which airs on Discovery Channel India.