Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna turned 44 on December 11, 2025, and celebrated his birthday on Thursday night with his wife Akansha, his BB 19 gang, and some of his closest friends from the industry.

The actor hosted a celebration attended by Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, with her son Ayaan, and Amaal Mallik. Several of Gaurav's close friends and co-actors were also part of the celebrations. Several photos and videos from the event have now gone viral.

In one of the clips, his wife, Akansha, kisses him on the cheek during the cake-cutting ceremony, after which the couple briefly lock lips. As soon as they kissed, the paps and crowd cheered for them, shouting "adult wali pappi!"

The reference to "adult wali pappi" goes back to the family week in BB 19 when Akansha entered the house. Bigg Boss had frozen all contestants, including Gaurav. Since he couldn't move or react, Akansha joked, "BB, release him, or I'll give him an adult wali pappi."

Other videos from the party show Gaurav cutting his birthday cake with Akansha and feeding cake to his friends. Akansha, however, was trolled online for saying that her presence at the party was Gaurav's biggest gift. Meanwhile, actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, with whom Gaurav shared screen space in Kumkum, also danced for the crowd.

Nagma shared glimpses of the bash on her Instagram. Dressed in a brown co-ord set, she looked stunning. The first photo in her carousel featured Gaurav posing with her, followed by a sweet snap with Akansha Chamola. Another slide captured Gaurav's cake-cutting moment surrounded by the contestants, while another showed Nagma, Awez Darbar, and Pranit More twinning in brown as they posed for a fun selfie.

She also shared photos with Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Abhishek Bajaj. Apart from the Bigg Boss contestants, Nagma was also spotted posing with Ayaan Lall and Faisal Shaikh, who also attended the celebration. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday!!" and she asked her followers to wish Gaurav in the comments. Ayaan Lall and Natalia reacted to her post with emojis.

However, one of the highlights of the night was Amaal Mallik folding his hands in front of Kunickaa as the two posed together. Later, Kunickaa even asked her son Ayaan to join them. Their lighthearted interaction was hard to miss. Despite having a bittersweet bond inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Amaal and Kunickaa seem to have sorted things out after the show.