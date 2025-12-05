Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is just three days away from its finale. Ahead of the big day, Malti became the last celebrity to be evicted, confirming the season's Top 5 contestants: Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More. However, let's see who lifts the trophy. Fans now have their first glimpse of what the trophy looks like.

A photo of the Bigg Boss 19 winner's trophy is going viral online, sending fans into a frenzy. The diamond-studded trophy matches this season's theme, Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, and features a unique design inspired by Salman Khan's signature folded-hands gesture.

Pictures of Amaal, Gaurav, Farrhana and Pranit admiring the trophy inside the Bigg Boss house's assembly room are also circulating widely.

Meanwhile, voting lines are open, and the families and fans of all contestants are campaigning hard. With only three days left, here's what unfolded inside the house on Thursday evening.

Pranit Cries after Malti leaves without hugging him as he kicked her

The episode began with Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna in the kitchen. Pranit and Malti were cooking and engaging in playful banter when Malti jokingly hit him. Pranit retaliated with a light kick, which Malti took seriously. She pushed Pranit and warned him to know his limits. When Pranit asked why she had hit him first, Malti snapped, "Ye pagal aadmi hai kya? Main isko maaf nahin karungi." (He is mad i won't forgive him).."

Bigg Boss later called all unsafe contestants for a mid-week elimination. Pranit More went first and saw white smoke, followed by Amaal, who became the second finalist. Tanya Mittal secured her place as the third finalist.

Later on, Malti Chahar was evicted, making Farrhana Bhatt the fifth and final contestant to enter the Top 5. While leaving, Malti chose not to hug Amaal or Pranit due to their earlier disagreement. Pranit broke down after her exit, saying he felt guilty, and Amaal consoled him. Malti said that she would not forgive him.

Bigg Boss then assembled all finalists in the living area for a reflective session on their life journeys.

Gaurav Khanna became emotional as he recalled being conned by friends in 2011. He said meeting his wife, Akanksha, working in Anupamaa, and winning Celebrity MasterChef India were turning points in his life.

Tanya Mittal broke down while remembering the lowest phases of her past. Amaal remarked that "Ekta Kapoor perfectly chose her for her show..."

Pranit More shared that he missed his grandmother's last moments and had lost his job before entering the show. He said he fulfilled his parents' dream by buying a home just before joining Bigg Boss.

Amaal Mallik opened up about his battle with depression and revealed he was "thrown out of 47 films."

Farrhana Bhatt spoke about her parents' separation soon after her birth and revealed she had planned to quit acting in January 2025.

Gaurav Khanna really needs to level up, because trying to tear down a girl’s character is the weakest move imaginable. Do better.



SHAME ON GAURAV KHANNA #FarrhanaBhatt #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #GauravKhanna https://t.co/q49tl3U3Ag — JIMMY ?????? (@TheJimmyNewss) December 3, 2025

Amaal later sang the Yaadein title track for the finalists.

Bigg Boss unveiled the new winner's trophy and asked the contestants to predict who would lift it. Most voted for Pranit More, believing he has the strongest chance.

Don't you question Malti's loyalty towards pranit.

she always had his back. These clips don't even scratch the surface.

He's shown time & again that he's a cowardly, two-faced spineless friend who doesn't understand even the basics of loyalty#MaltiChahar pic.twitter.com/9oMM6MSeLa — Inder (@Grewal_SInder) December 4, 2025

Meanwhile, "Shame on Gaurav Khanna" has begun trending online after Gaurav brutally roasted Farrhana Bhatt during the Open Mic night.

Malti, I'm shocked by how you treated #PranitMore Not talking to him and yelling is harsh.



We've all had rough patches, but Pranit's always been there for you Let's appreciate him, not hurt him ❤️#MaltiChaher you were heartless ? feeling sad for Pranit ? #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/DbkvJHPVrF — Sagar Pardhe (@SagarPardh1996) December 5, 2025

It was supposed to be a fun roast session, but things turned ugly when Gaurav remarked on Farrhana. Gaurav brought up an old incident where she had joked with Abhishek Bajaj about being her "boyfriend for a week." He also linked Baseer Ali's name to the same joke. Farrhana didn't look happy and looked upset.

A lot of users slammed Gaurav, accusing him of attacking Farrhana's character under the cover of a joke.

A user wrote, "Gaurav literally character assassinating farrhana by linking him w bajaj and baseer. is this meant to be funny? wtf is wrong w this man? most disgusting personality on the show!!"