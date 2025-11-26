Just a few days are left for the BB 19 finale, and the makers have announced the start of the nail-biting "Ticket to Finale" race, placing the crucial decision in the hands of the contestants.

The twist came when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to decide whether Shehbaz Badeshah and Malti Chahar deserved a chance to fight for the first spot in the finale.

The promo began with the housemates entering the assembly room, and the voice of Bigg Boss saying, "By winning this ticket, you can become the first participant in this show's finale. I leave this decision to the housemates, whether Shehbaz and Malti should be given a chance to win this ticket to the finale or not."

Farrahna Bhatt was the first to voice her reservations, saying she had not witnessed Shehbaz as a personality from either of them so far.

Tanya Mittal countered this, saying that Shehbaz had consistently pushed himself and given his best in most of the tasks.

Ashnoor Kaur added that she wanted to defeat Malti in every competition.

After contestants took the names of those they believed didn't deserve the Ticket to Finale, a new promo showed a verbal spat between Farhana Bhatt and Shehbaz.

The viral clip shows Farhana Bhatt smashing a plate during her fight with Shehbaz.

It started with Farhana Bhatt eating her meal and leaving her plate in the kitchen, while Shehbaz Badesha was busy with his cleaning duties. He asked Farhana to clean her own plate. She asked him to let it be, saying she would clean it later.

Shehbaz said, "Wash the dishes, or I'll bring them to your bed. Clean them; everything must be clean." Farhana then broke a glass plate in the kitchen area. After breaking it, she said, "I don't want to eat anything, that's it."

Shahbaz then yelled at her, saying, "Farhana Bhatt is out of mind, woman."

A heated argument followed. Unfortunately, flying pieces reportedly struck Tanya Mittal, who was standing nearby with Ashnoor and Amaal, frightening her and causing her to cry.

After the heated argument between Farhana and Shehbaz, it has been reported that her eviction is now in Salman Khan's hands.

A Twitter page posted, "After #FarrhanaBhatt smashed the plate, BB called everyone to the garden area and scolded her, announcing that her eviction decision is now in the hands of host Salman Khan! Now it's up to SK—will he evict her or not? Shocking turn of events! Will SK evict her?"

Netizens had mixed reactions to Farhana and Shehbaz's verbal fight

A user said, It's Shehbaz who proved her as she didn't take his name in the ticket to the finale."

Another said, "I thought galti se tuta hoga but she really broke them.."

While many said that breaking plates and house property is not a good thing, and Salman Khan should evict her.

Farhana, along with Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur, beat Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha to be among the top four contenders for the Ticket to Finale.

However, who will actually win the ticket to the finale is yet to be known.