The Bigg Boss 19 family week is nearing its end, and the house has witnessed a whirlwind of emotions, from contestants breaking down on seeing their loved ones to heartfelt conversations and warm, cosy moments with family members.

Amid all the fun, drama and family sentiments, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha, opened up about not planning to have a child. In a clip, Akanksha is seen telling Malti and other housemates that she doesn't feel responsible enough yet to become a parent and wants to focus on her career for now.

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha labelled 'selfish'

During the conversation, Malti Chahar and Pranit More informed Akanksha that an astrologer who had visited the house over the weekend had told Gaurav that she was planning to start a family with him.

Dismissing the astrologer's claims, Gaurav Khanna's wife said, "Not at all. As of now, I have not felt the inclination to become a mother. And it also looks very difficult in the future. For some reason, I don't feel the need to have a kid. I have my reasons, and I feel that when you find so many excuses, then you are not ready. The ones who want to have children don't reason so much."

Malti then told her that maybe it's also because she is scared of it, or that she is not ready for it. Akanksha replied, "I am not scared of it. I don't think I can be that responsible because yaar, bacha paida karna halwa banana nahi hota hai, bahut badi responsibility hai. Mujhe nahi lagta ki main wo job/duty, jo bhi bolo, utne acche se justify kar sakti hoon. At this age, at any age, you have to give your 100%. Haan, mujhe apna career banana hai, mere ambitions bahut saare hain, ab log usko selfish bole, jo bhi bole, wo unke upar hai (I am not scared of it. I don't think I can be that responsible because having a child is not like making a sweet; it's a huge responsibility. I don't feel I can justify the job or duty properly. At any age, you have to give your 100%. Yes, I want to build my career, I have many ambitions, and if people call that selfish, that's their view.)

Gaurav later joined the conversation and quickly said Akanksha wasn't being "selfish.

After this discussion, Gaurav Khanna explained to his wife why he had asked the astrologer the question about having a child. He said, "I asked the astrologer if my wife and I have been married for so many years, and we never planned a child, so what does she think? When will we have a child?" Responding to this, Akanksha said, "You should ask me instead of her. I can tell you now what I think. You know my answer. A no is a no."

Gaurav added, "Your answer scares me."

Later, Gaurav told his wife, "I know your answer, it was just a thought to feel good about. If work is coming your way, then why to...When I have agreed to your thing, then why will I change it now? If you are not ready, then...it was just a question out of curiosity."

Akanksha's remark about not wanting to have a child at this stage and choosing to focus on her career wasn't received well by netizens. Many slammed her, reminding her that she is already over 35, and pointed out that several working women successfully multitask both career and motherhood.

A user wrote, "She is not Gen Z or millennial, she is over 35.."

Another cited, "Alia Bhatt is way younger than her, and she has Raha still she works and shoots.."

For the unversed, in one of the August episodes, Gaurav Khanna made a confession to fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari that he wanted to have children someday, but his wife does not want to and is not ready yet.

While Gaurav Khanna has been very private about his personal life on Bigg Boss 19, he had once discussed how he wanted to have a child, but his wife wasn't ready. In the initial days on the show, Gaurav had shared, "She doesn't want kids. I want kids. But since it's a love marriage, I will have to do whatever she says. If you've fallen in love, you must see it through. She has her own thought process. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go to work and she also gets work, who will take care of the kids? I had told her that I wanted, but I understood when she explained."