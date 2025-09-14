BB 19: Farah Khan slams Kunickaa for questioning Tanya's upbringing and removing food from Zeeshan's plate

Salman Khan, the OG host of Bigg Boss, is busy shooting for his film Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. To fill in the gap, this Weekend Ka Vaar saw actor-director Farah Khan step into the hosting shoes on Saturday, while Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by the cast of Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

In the clips that are going viral, Arshad and Akshay will be having fun with the contestants and indulging in playful banter, but Farah Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar was volatile; she was seen bashing the contestants left, right, and centre for their aggressive behaviour inside the house.

Several clips of Farah Khan lashing out at contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, and Basheer Ali for their comments in the Bigg Boss house over the last few days have taken over social media. Farah Khan supported Tanya but lashed out at Kunickaa.

Farah told Kuncikaa that she has no right to comment on Tanya's upbringing.

In the viral clips, Farah is seen telling Kunickaa, "Kisi ke plate se aapne khana nikalwakar rakha... it is a shocker for us. Aap direct parvarish pe chali jaati hain? That is very wrong. Humara ya kisika koi haq nahi banta hai uspe tokna! Aapko lagta hai aap kabhi galat jaati hi nahi hain, you are becoming a control freak (Why are you taking food out of someone else's plate? You directly comment on people's upbringing. I don't think anyone here has the right to do that. According to you, you are always right)!"

Farah then added that she herself is giving the wrong upbringing to her kids, as they are studying and not learning to cook. To this, Kunickaa interrupted and said, Tanya doesn't know how to cut a cucumber.

Farah Khan questioned Sadanand on why she brings up parenting while teaching Tanya Mittal kitchen duties. Farah pointed out that Kunickaa Sadanand often tells Tanya, "You do not know how to cut this, or your mother has not taught you this," in the kitchen.

The scolding came after Kunickaa told Zeeshan Quadri to clear his plate of puris and criticised housemates for not eating properly.

What happened between Kunickaa and Tanya during the week

During one of the episodes, while chopping vegetables, Kunickaa taunted Tanya after she got scared upon spotting an insect inside a vegetable. Kunickaa said, "If you stay in the kitchen a little longer, you will learn a lot of things."

Tanya responded, "Why does your idea of women's empowerment always start from the kitchen? If I don't know how to cook, you say my mother has not given me proper values." Tanya further pointed out how Kunickaa has been dragging her mother into several arguments, and even though she doesn't know daily chores, she is proud of the values she received.

Later in the day, during the nomination task, the contestants had to calculate the time up to 19 minutes, while others were tasked with distracting them. The one whose calculation was closest to 19 minutes would be saved from nominations for the week. During this, once again, Kunickaa targeted Tanya's mother and said, "With 150 bodyguards in her possession, Tanya Mittal, who doesn't know how to chop vegetables, who made a big issue after I said that her mother has not taught her anything, let me tell you one thing. Once again, I was a poor judge of human nature, and I regret it. You call me a mother and then you badmouth me to others. I think you are a liar and manipulative, too. You think women who wear sarees are not empowered? You have money, luxury, but not knowing basic things is a disqualification. Your mother didn't even teach you basic manners."

The Bigg Boss 19 house saw fresh drama during mealtime when Kunickaa removed puris from the plates of Zeeshan, Gaurav, Ashnoor, and Bajaj, while the rest of the housemates didn't mind.

Zeeshan, however, was visibly upset and immediately refused to eat his food, saying that his ethics do not allow anyone to remove food once served. "Removing food from someone's plate is unfair," he declared.

Meanwhile, Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were left nominated. As per online reports, tonight will be a double eviction, and Natalia and Nagma will be eliminated.