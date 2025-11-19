The Family Week in Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most wholesome phases of the show, as contestants finally get a chance to meet their loved ones and spend time with them amid the chaos and pressure of the game.

So far, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akansha; Ashnoor's father; Farhaana's mother; and Kunickaa's son, Ayaan Lall, have entered the house. And now, Amaal Mallik's brother, singer Armaan Malik, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 19 in tonight's episode (November 19). Amid rumors of Armaan's visit, the makers have released the promo, offering a glimpse of the emotional reunion after three months.

BB 19 family saga: Amaal tears up on seeing brother Armaan months after cutting ties

The promo begins with Armaan entering the house while singing Amaal's hit track Kaun Tujhe from the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. As he walks into the garden area, Amaal, who had been instructed by Bigg Boss to stay frozen, breaks into tears as soon as he sees his brother. Armaan then kisses Amaal's forehead, and then Bigg Boss announces that Amaal can move. The brothers share a heartfelt, emotional hug.

Armaan entered the Bigg Boss 19 house yesterday. The singer took to X and wrote, "Been an emotional day."

With Amaal breaking down and crying, netizens were left amused, pointing out that a few months ago, Amaal had reportedly cut ties with his family, and now he was seen cuddling and crying upon seeing his brother.

Farhaana's mother says she is a huge fan of Gaurav Khanna; trolls her daughter

Another clip shows Farhaana wearing a white off-shoulder gown after Ayaan requested her to wear white. Moments later, Bigg Boss instructs everyone to freeze, and Farhaana's mother enters the house. Farhaana remains frozen until Bigg Boss says release, after which she immediately touches her mother's feet and seeks her blessings.

Kunickaa Sadanand cries as granddaughters enter; fans ask why her entire family is visiting

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand's son is already inside the house, and now her granddaughter has also entered. Upon seeing her granddaughter, Kunickaa breaks into tears of joy.

In the video shared by the official Colors handle, two young girls, likely teenagers, are seen running towards their grandmother, who is frozen as per Bigg Boss' instructions. The moment Bigg Boss releases her, Kunickaa hugs them tightly and cries with joy.

With Ayaan inside the house and the emotional reunion of the Lall family, netizens raised concerns about unfairness, questioning why only Kunickaa's immediate family members were allowed to enter. Many called it a biased Family Week, pointing out that Gaurav's wife did not stay inside the house and was present only for a few hours, unlike others who stayed overnight.

Other clips show Ayaan chatting with his mother, Kunickaa, praising Farhaana during their conversation.

In the coming days, Pranit's brother and Shehbaz's sister, Shehnaaz, will enter the Bigg Boss house during Family Week.