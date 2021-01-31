The second day of Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan having a blast with the contestants. Actor Mouni Roy and Salman Khan shake a leg on the stage and Bhai will be seen having some fun and masti with the contestants.

Salman and Mouni Roy set the stage on fire

In a promotional video for Sunday's episode, Mouni and Salman will be seen grooving to her hit song Odhni. Later, Mouni will be conducting a task where the contestants are punished for their lies.

Arshi is seen riding a toy bull, and Salman asks her if she wants to become like Rakhi Sawant. She denies it, but the housemates declare it as a lie and Arshi is punished for it. Mouni asks Rubina if she is jealous of Rakhi's entertainment ability, and she replies 'no'.

Vikas Gupta gets a chance to use his joker card

The mood of the trailer shifts gears and Salman starts talking about evictions and nominations. "Vikas apne jeeta tha Ek joker card. Joker card se aap zarur bach jaenge, apko fayda Hoga lekin kisi aur ko nuksaan. Aapke paas do minute ka samay hai, soch samajh k faisla kar Lena (Vikas, you had won a joker card. You will certainly be saved and the joker card will benefit you, but it will cause harm to someone else. You have two minutes, think and decide)," Salman tells Vikas as the promo video ends.

Abhinav Shukla says I don't need Rakhi Sawant's support, not using her, Rakhi says her love for Abhinav is fake

In the second promo shared by the channel, Colors TV Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, get a task of interviewing their fellow contestants.

They first call Rubina and ask her, "Apne media se baatcheet ke dauran Kaha ki Salman Khan Eijaz Khan ko support karte hain (You claimed during the media interaction that Salman supports Eijaz)." Rubina immediately responds, "Of course!" Devoleena also asks Rubina that she becomes unfair to prove her point of view, but Rubina disagrees with her.

Aly is also seen questioning Rakhi in the task: "Is your love genuine or fake?" She readily responds, "Fake!"

He also asks Abhinav if he has used Rakhi. "Mujhe Rakhi ki zarurat nahi hai Apne aap ko dikhane ke liye (I do not need Rakhi to make myself visible on this show)," Abhinav tells Aly.

In the same task, Rahul Vaidya is asked whom will he marry, date and kill

To which he says, he will marry Rubina, date Rakhi and kill Arshi Khan.

Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her: 'She knows she is married'

Rakesh claimed that Abhinav and his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik are only overreacting to the whole incident as Rakhi has always been like this.

Day after several Bigg Boss 14 viewers, former contestants and television actors slammed Rakhi Sawant for pulling co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring, her brother Rakesh Sawant has come out to her rescue and spoken in her favour.

